Oak Root LLC Sells 2,240 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Oak Root LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 0.3% of Oak Root LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Oak Root LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21,084.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,491,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,521 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,090,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,879,000 after purchasing an additional 354,184 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,438,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,792,000 after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,082,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,069,000 after purchasing an additional 198,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,342,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $181.08 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $158.83 and a 1 year high of $188.16. The firm has a market cap of $60.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.80.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

