Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Decreased by Vivid Wealth Management LLC

Vivid Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 9.7% of Vivid Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Vivid Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $19,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 46,491.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,904,322,000 after purchasing an additional 32,516,210 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 13.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,080,052,000 after purchasing an additional 488,815 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,103,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105,389 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,840,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $940,676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,772 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 871,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $538.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $522.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $497.35. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $413.07 and a 12 month high of $539.15.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

