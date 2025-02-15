Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $538.15 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $413.07 and a fifty-two week high of $539.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $522.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $497.35.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

