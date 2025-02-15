Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Position Raised by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,830 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.4% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 159,742 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,290,000 after acquiring an additional 20,123 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 222,818 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $59,002,000 after purchasing an additional 18,383 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 10,882 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total value of $1,974,915.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,802.11. This trade represents a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.96.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LOW stock opened at $251.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $255.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.29. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.80 and a 12 month high of $287.01. The company has a market cap of $142.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

