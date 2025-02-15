Ondo InsurTech (LON:ONDO) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Ondo InsurTech Plc (LON:ONDO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 44 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 39.80 ($0.50), with a volume of 2427694 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38 ($0.48).

Ondo InsurTech Trading Down 4.0 %

The firm has a market cap of £47.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 38.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 25.20.

Get Ondo InsurTech alerts:

Ondo InsurTech (LON:ONDO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported GBX (2.24) (($0.03)) earnings per share for the quarter. Ondo InsurTech had a negative net margin of 118.06% and a positive return on equity of 40.48%.

About Ondo InsurTech

Ondo InsurTech Plc is on a mission to become the world’s leading provider of claims prevention technology for home insurers. Ondo’s focus is on the global scale-up of LeakBot – an end-to-end internet of things solution which protects homes from the impact of water damage. Water damage is the single biggest cause of home insurance claims, accounting for $17bn of claims every year in the USA and UK combined.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ondo InsurTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondo InsurTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.