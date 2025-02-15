Financial Comparison: Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) versus BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) and Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.9% of BridgeBio Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.3% of Phio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 24.7% of BridgeBio Pharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Phio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BridgeBio Pharma and Phio Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BridgeBio Pharma 0 1 12 0 2.92 Phio Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

BridgeBio Pharma presently has a consensus target price of $49.08, indicating a potential upside of 40.64%. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,888.95%. Given Phio Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Phio Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than BridgeBio Pharma.

BridgeBio Pharma has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BridgeBio Pharma and Phio Pharmaceuticals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BridgeBio Pharma $9.30 million 709.22 -$643.20 million ($2.41) -14.48 Phio Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$10.83 million ($10.92) -0.17

Phio Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BridgeBio Pharma. BridgeBio Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Phio Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BridgeBio Pharma and Phio Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BridgeBio Pharma -201.53% N/A -74.34% Phio Pharmaceuticals N/A -134.57% -108.39%

Summary

BridgeBio Pharma beats Phio Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD. The company also develops Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for treating autosomal dominant hypocalcemia type 1, or ADH1; and BBP-418, a glycosylation substrate pro-drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating limb-girdle muscular dystrophy type 2I/R9 (LGMD2I/R9). In addition, it engages in developing products for mendelian, oncology, and gene therapy diseases. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has license and collaboration agreements with the Leland Stanford Junior University; and Leidos Biomedical Research, Inc. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Phio Pharmaceuticals

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company is developing PH-762, an INTASYL compound in Phase 1b dose-escalating clinical trials to reduce the expression of cell death protein 1 (PD-1), a protein that inhibits T cells’ ability to kill cancer cells; and PH-762 treated double positive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat advanced melanoma and other advanced solid tumors. It is also developing PH-894, an INTASYL compound in IND enabling studies to silence BRD4, a protein that controls gene expression in both T cells and tumor cells, effecting the immune system and the tumor. The company was formerly known as RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. in November 2018. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

