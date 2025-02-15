Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.19 and last traded at $36.19, with a volume of 592 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.83.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QVML. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $625,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $5,727,000.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that selects the top 90% of stocks in the S&P 500 based on three factors: quality, value, and momentum. QVML was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

