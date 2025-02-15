Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.24 and last traded at $40.24, with a volume of 3329 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.24.

CCHGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.50.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

