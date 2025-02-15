Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.91 and last traded at $19.33, with a volume of 22517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.71.
Nitto Denko Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.89.
Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Nitto Denko had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nitto Denko Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Nitto Denko
Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Oceania. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.
