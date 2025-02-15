Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the January 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGLS. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares in the third quarter worth about $228,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $494,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $517,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $562,000.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GGLS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,740. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $18.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average of $13.45.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Announces Dividend

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1193 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares ETF (GGLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLS was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

