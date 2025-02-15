Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Short Interest Update

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 659,600 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the January 15th total of 561,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 109,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chunghwa Telecom

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 420.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 676,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,463,000 after buying an additional 546,436 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 1,235.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 19,453 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 424,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,003,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the 4th quarter valued at about $942,000. Institutional investors own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Performance

CHT stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.52. 68,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,138. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Chunghwa Telecom has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $40.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 9.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chunghwa Telecom will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Chunghwa Telecom

About Chunghwa Telecom

(Get Free Report)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.