Short Interest in Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Rises By 18.0%

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 421,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the January 15th total of 356,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.7 days.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of CGIFF stock remained flat at $7.08 on Friday. 16,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,008. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $8.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.61.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile
