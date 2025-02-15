Short Interest in Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Rises By 18.0%

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 421,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the January 15th total of 356,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.7 days.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CGIFF stock remained flat at $7.08 on Friday. 16,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,008. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $8.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.61.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates in two segments, Sulphur and Water Chemicals (SWC), and Electrochemicals (EC). The company provides sulphuric acid, spent acid processing services, and inorganic coagulants for water treatment, sodium chlorate, sodium nitrite, and sodium hydrosulphite; and sulphur, chloralkali products, and zinc oxide.

