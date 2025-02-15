Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09, Zacks reports.

Nano Nuclear Energy Stock Down 3.7 %

Nano Nuclear Energy stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.49. 4,339,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,666,370. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.55 and a 200 day moving average of $21.00. Nano Nuclear Energy has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $48.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NNE. Benchmark increased their price objective on Nano Nuclear Energy from $39.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Nano Nuclear Energy Company Profile

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

