Autumn Glory Partners LLC Acquires 586 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,994,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,601,000 after purchasing an additional 242,536 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,372,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,114,000 after purchasing an additional 377,631 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,589.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,742,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,703,913 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,409,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,134,000 after purchasing an additional 134,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,873,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,547,000 after purchasing an additional 39,815 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $301.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $296.29 and its 200-day moving average is $286.82. The stock has a market cap of $452.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $244.57 and a twelve month high of $302.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

