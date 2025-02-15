Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Increases Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,828 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $9,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in RTX by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RTX by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC raised its position in RTX by 20.1% during the third quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $122.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $163.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $88.90 and a 52-week high of $132.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.79 and its 200 day moving average is $120.63.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Argus raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.07.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. The trade was a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

