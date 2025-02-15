Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Acquired by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,740 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth $406,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,932,000 after acquiring an additional 11,012 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Quanta Services by 34.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 6.5% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 41,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $399.00 to $398.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $313.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.50.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Quanta Services stock opened at $285.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 52.61, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $320.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.58 and a 1 year high of $365.88.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.38%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

