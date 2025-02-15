Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,717 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 2.6% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $40,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 15.8% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 293,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,016,000 after purchasing an additional 40,031 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 211.4% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,345,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,343 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.2% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 74.9% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays cut their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen cut their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.47.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $143.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $196.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.51 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.