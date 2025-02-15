Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 551,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,184 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $26,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Lummis Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

VEA stock opened at $51.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.25. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $53.40. The company has a market cap of $134.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

