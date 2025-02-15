Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $6.72 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,544 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Netflix by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Arete Research upgraded Netflix to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Netflix from $875.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,175.00 price objective (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,021.70.

Netflix Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,058.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $926.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $801.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $452.83 billion, a PE ratio of 53.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $542.01 and a 12-month high of $1,064.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 2,813 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,007.87, for a total value of $2,835,138.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 102,228 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.74, for a total transaction of $100,259,088.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,700,583. The trade was a 88.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 303,809 shares of company stock worth $290,374,484. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

