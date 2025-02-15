Southern California Bancorp Reports Q4 and Full-Year 2024 Financial Results

Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL) has recently filed a Current Report on Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), dated January 29, 2025. The report disclosed information pertinent to Item 2.02 and Item 7.01.

Get alerts:

In the report, the company, California BanCorp, detailed its consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2024. The earnings release, which was issued on January 29, 2025, provides a comprehensive overview of the financial standings of the company during the specified periods.

Additionally, as part of the disclosures under Item 7.01, California BanCorp furnished a slide presentation intended for upcoming meetings with investors and other interested parties. The presentation, available as Exhibit 99.2, has been made accessible in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at https://ir.californiabankofcommerce.com.

It is important to note that the information presented in this filing, including the earnings press release and the investor presentation, is being furnished in accordance with General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K. As per the regulatory requirements, this information shall not be considered as “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, nor incorporated by reference into any future filings unless specifically referenced.

For further details and a full view of the financial landscape during the specified periods, interested parties are encouraged to review the complete Form 8-K filing on the SEC’s website. Southern California Bancorp has continued its commitment to transparent reporting and communication with investors through these disclosures.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Southern California Bancorp’s 8K filing here.

About Southern California Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories