Top Metaverse Stocks To Watch Today – February 15th

NVIDIA, Accenture, and Globant are the three Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are either directly involved in the development of virtual worlds, digital assets, and online gaming platforms, or have a significant presence in this emerging digital ecosystem. These stocks may include technology companies, gaming companies, virtual reality hardware manufacturers, and other businesses that stand to benefit from the growing popularity and adoption of the metaverse. Investors interested in the potential growth of the metaverse may consider including these stocks in their investment portfolios. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $3.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.85. 194,776,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,045,696. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.07. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $153.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $387.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,022,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,305. Accenture has a 12 month low of $278.69 and a 12 month high of $398.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $242.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.11.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

GLOB stock traded down $4.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $224.28. 473,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,014. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.88. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 58.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.39. Globant has a one year low of $151.68 and a one year high of $243.35.

