Casino Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 15th

DraftKings, Flutter Entertainment, Wynn Resorts, MGM Resorts International, and PENN Entertainment are the five Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks refer to shares of publicly traded companies that are involved in the operation and management of casinos and gaming facilities. These stocks are affected by factors such as the overall performance of the gambling industry, economic conditions, and regulatory changes that can impact the company’s revenue and profitability. Investors may buy and sell casino stocks in order to potentially benefit from the financial performance of these businesses. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Shares of DraftKings stock traded up $7.04 on Friday, hitting $53.49. The stock had a trading volume of 48,307,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,943,352. The stock has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $28.69 and a twelve month high of $53.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DKNG

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock traded up $16.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $298.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,875,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,716. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of $174.03 and a 52 week high of $299.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $265.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FLUT

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

NASDAQ WYNN traded up $8.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,028,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,991. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $71.63 and a 12 month high of $110.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WYNN

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

NYSE:MGM traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.82. 6,451,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,507,628. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.38 and a 200 day moving average of $36.81. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MGM

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Shares of PENN traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.73. 3,560,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,313,400. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. PENN Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.08. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day moving average is $19.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PENN

Further Reading