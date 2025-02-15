Automotive Stocks To Consider – February 15th

NVIDIA, Tesla, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Micron Technology, SoundHound AI, Salesforce, and Costco Wholesale are the seven Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are investments in companies that are involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, or selling of vehicles such as cars, trucks, and motorcycles. These stocks can include manufacturers, suppliers, dealerships, and related businesses within the automotive industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $3.56 on Friday, reaching $138.85. 194,776,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,045,696. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.64, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62. NVIDIA has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $153.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.52 and a 200 day moving average of $130.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $355.84. 68,000,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,880,264. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $406.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.64. Tesla has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 174.43, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

NYSE TSM traded up $1.94 on Friday, reaching $203.77. The stock had a trading volume of 23,189,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,992,380. The company has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $122.91 and a 1-year high of $226.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSM

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Shares of MU traded up $3.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.52. 21,261,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,381,818. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $79.15 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54. The company has a market cap of $110.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.10 and its 200 day moving average is $98.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

SoundHound AI (SOUN)

SoundHound AI, Inc. develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

SoundHound AI stock traded down $4.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.97. The stock had a trading volume of 176,466,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,269,032. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.47 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. SoundHound AI has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $24.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SOUN

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

NYSE CRM traded down $4.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $325.49. 5,875,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,522,191. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.79. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $212.00 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The firm has a market cap of $311.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $5.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,071.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,409,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,622. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $697.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,078.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $969.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $922.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.79 billion, a PE ratio of 62.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Recommended Stories