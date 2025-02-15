Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Short Interest Update

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,400 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the January 15th total of 72,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,041. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $18.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.05.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,932,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 300,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 53,830 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 298,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after buying an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 245,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after buying an additional 7,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 136,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 14,654 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

