Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Short Interest Update

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,400 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the January 15th total of 72,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,041. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $18.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.05.
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
