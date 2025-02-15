Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $103.18 and last traded at $103.15, with a volume of 830673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.40.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $911,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,312,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

