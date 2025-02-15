Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Short Interest Update

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKRGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 232,100 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the January 15th total of 193,400 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 72,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Marker Therapeutics Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ MRKR traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.72. 61,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,471. Marker Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $5.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average of $3.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRKR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on Marker Therapeutics from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Brookline Capital Management raised shares of Marker Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marker Therapeutics news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 16 New acquired 554,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $1,773,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,625,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,202,169.60. This trade represents a 51.73 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve Elms purchased 11,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $35,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 325,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,184. This represents a 3.53 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 21,703 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Marker Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Aisling Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Aisling Capital Management LP now owns 325,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 11,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,724,000. Institutional investors own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its multi tumor associated antigen-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens.

