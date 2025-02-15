Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock Price Up 0% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) shot up 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $155.22 and last traded at $154.93. 1,515,870 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 7,392,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.13.

Chevron Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.86. The firm has a market cap of $279.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chevron

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,108,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,581,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203,899 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,105,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,431,429,000 after purchasing an additional 874,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

