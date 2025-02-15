Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 268.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,685 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 1.0% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $9,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,468,000 after acquiring an additional 11,351 shares during the period. Socha Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 91,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. NRI Wealth Management LC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $28,729,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $538.15 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $413.07 and a one year high of $539.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $522.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $497.35.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

