Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Acquires 2,413 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $37,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth about $27,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 77.1% in the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 62 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 94.4% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.92.
S&P Global Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $539.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $506.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $506.78. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.69 and a 52 week high of $545.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.49 billion, a PE ratio of 47.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
S&P Global Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.
S&P Global Profile
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
