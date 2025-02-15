PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Boosts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.7% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 102 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $511.57 per share, with a total value of $511,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,065. The trade was a 28.57 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HSBC upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stephens increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.32.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $523.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $481.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $436.38 and a twelve month high of $630.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $523.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $563.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.07. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $100.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

