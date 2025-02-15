Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $17,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,826,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,684,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,479 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 24,683.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 948,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,961,070,000 after purchasing an additional 944,876 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 320.5% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 858,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $193,890,000 after buying an additional 654,207 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1,147.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 626,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $129,415,000 after buying an additional 575,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,360,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,959,535,000 after buying an additional 547,998 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.2 %

HON stock opened at $202.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $131.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.75 and a 1 year high of $242.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.04.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Baird R W lowered Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $260.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.71.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

