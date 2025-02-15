Members Trust Co Grows Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Members Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 0.0% of Members Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $24,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $427.52 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $321.29 and a fifty-two week high of $428.69. The stock has a market cap of $147.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $418.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $395.50.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

