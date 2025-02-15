Kessler Investment Group LLC Sells 501 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Kessler Investment Group LLC lessened its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GDS Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 3,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 2,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 24,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 16,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on EMR. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.90.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $123.30 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $96.62 and a 52-week high of $134.85. The stock has a market cap of $70.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.89 and a 200-day moving average of $117.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.36%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

