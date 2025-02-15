Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $10,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR opened at $123.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.54. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $96.62 and a 52 week high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.90.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

