Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Trading 15.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) rose 15.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.85 and last traded at $16.44. Approximately 203,784 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 868,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Evolus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday.

Evolus Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Evolus

The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.98. The company has a market cap of $933.34 million, a P/E ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Evolus by 36.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Evolus by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 955,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,480,000 after acquiring an additional 8,452 shares during the period. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $912,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Evolus by 65.0% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

About Evolus

(Get Free Report)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Featured Articles

