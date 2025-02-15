Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Trading 15.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) rose 15.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.85 and last traded at $16.44. Approximately 203,784 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 868,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.26.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
EOLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Evolus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday.
Evolus Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Evolus
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Evolus by 36.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Evolus by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 955,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,480,000 after acquiring an additional 8,452 shares during the period. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $912,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Evolus by 65.0% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.
About Evolus
Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.
Featured Articles
