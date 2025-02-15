Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lessened its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,270 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $7,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 224,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,272,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 129,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,522,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSM opened at $203.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $122.91 and a 52-week high of $226.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6855 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSM. StockNews.com cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

