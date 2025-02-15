Short Interest in BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX) Increases By 81.0%

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 235,600 shares, a growth of 81.0% from the January 15th total of 130,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BioRestorative Therapies Stock Down 6.9 %

BRTX stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.29. 86,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 62.62. BioRestorative Therapies has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $2.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.68.

BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.22. BioRestorative Therapies had a negative return on equity of 98.49% and a negative net margin of 2,697.08%. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioRestorative Therapies will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

