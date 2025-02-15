Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.28 and last traded at $9.22, with a volume of 136623 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.98.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.
View Our Latest Report on MTLS
Materialise Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Materialise
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Materialise by 45.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Materialise by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materialise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Materialise in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Materialise Company Profile
Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.
