Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 21,572 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,572 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $8,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,942.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.16 and its 200 day moving average is $50.52. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1317 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

