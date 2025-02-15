Autumn Glory Partners LLC Sells 944 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC lowered its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% during the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.
Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance
Shares of ISRG stock opened at $595.55 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $364.17 and a 52-week high of $616.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $558.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $518.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total transaction of $2,626,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,955,015. This trade represents a 27.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.00, for a total value of $202,664.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,734. This represents a 6.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,348 shares of company stock valued at $3,587,582. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
About Intuitive Surgical
Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.
