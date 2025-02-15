Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 27,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 171,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, CFC Planning Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

PM opened at $150.60 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.82 and a 12-month high of $151.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.89. The company has a market cap of $234.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 9.24%. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 119.73%.

In related news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total transaction of $749,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,354.12. This trade represents a 19.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PM. UBS Group increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.56.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

