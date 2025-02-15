iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $73.62 and last traded at $73.63, with a volume of 179 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.96.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.2798 per share. This is a boost from iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF ( NASDAQ:USCL Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 165,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,667,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owned 0.51% of iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

The iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (USCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US companies selected as leaders in their respective GICS sectors in managing the transition to a low carbon economy, as determined by MSCI.

