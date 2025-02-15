iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $73.62 and last traded at $73.63, with a volume of 179 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.96.
iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.2798 per share. This is a boost from iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF
iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Company Profile
The iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (USCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US companies selected as leaders in their respective GICS sectors in managing the transition to a low carbon economy, as determined by MSCI.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.