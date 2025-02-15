First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,600 shares, an increase of 81.2% from the January 15th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. South Plains Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FV stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.53. 60,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,462. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $49.73 and a 12-month high of $63.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.85.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.0386 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

