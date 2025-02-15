4,491 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Acquired by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 37,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 14,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 34,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 17,357 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 47,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 27,505 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $47.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.44.

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $119.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.71. The stock has a market cap of $271.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 627.19, a PEG ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.81. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $120.67.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $1,997,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,128,019.74. This represents a 3.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 38,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $2,400,239.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,296,576.58. This trade represents a 0.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,346,976 shares of company stock valued at $642,660,729 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

