Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,387,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667,955 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $876,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,233,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 370,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,786,000 after acquiring an additional 68,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 11,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $1,212,423.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,059,661.20. This trade represents a 11.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total transaction of $1,610,800.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 512,006 shares in the company, valued at $59,372,215.76. The trade was a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,346,976 shares of company stock worth $642,660,729 in the last ninety days. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the subject of several research reports. Baird R W raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.44.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $119.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $271.45 billion, a PE ratio of 627.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.81. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $120.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.71.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

