Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Lowered by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $496,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,761,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $247.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.67. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $209.81 and a twelve month high of $263.35. The company has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

