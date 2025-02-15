QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,259,261 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 20,595 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $347,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 137.3% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Melius Research initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.32.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $172.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.55. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $148.90 and a 1-year high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 36.32%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $202,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,570. The trade was a 93.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.54, for a total value of $484,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,778 shares in the company, valued at $7,879,598.12. This trade represents a 5.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,268 shares of company stock worth $7,785,781. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

