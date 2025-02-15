GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 267.29% and a net margin of 41.74%. GoDaddy updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

GoDaddy Stock Down 14.1 %

NYSE:GDDY traded down $29.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.58. 4,395,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,305. GoDaddy has a one year low of $108.02 and a one year high of $216.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.81. The company has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.15.

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,500 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $1,094,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,776,543. The trade was a 6.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 770 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $151,412.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,534,321.76. This trade represents a 3.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,482 shares of company stock valued at $4,709,650 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $227.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.20.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

