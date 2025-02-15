Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Legrand had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion.

Legrand Stock Performance

Shares of Legrand stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $22.51. 133,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,409. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Legrand has a twelve month low of $18.94 and a twelve month high of $23.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.10.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and digital building infrastructures in Europe, North and Central America, and internationally. The company offers energy distribution, protection, and management solutions, such as electric vehicle charging, residential and small commercial panels, switchboards and power cabinets, and UPS devices; and wiring devices, connected home and building control solutions, and guestroom solutions, as well as back, junction, DCL, and floor boxes.

