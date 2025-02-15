Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Legrand had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion.
Legrand Stock Performance
Shares of Legrand stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $22.51. 133,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,409. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Legrand has a twelve month low of $18.94 and a twelve month high of $23.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.10.
About Legrand
