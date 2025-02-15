Pictet North America Advisors SA Purchases 244 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,666 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.44.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total transaction of $40,258.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,159.70. This represents a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 16,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $6,553,958.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,727,562. This trade represents a 17.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $409.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $404.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.58. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $323.77 and a one year high of $439.37. The firm has a market cap of $406.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

